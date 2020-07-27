YONOS Electric Kick Scooter, 8.5" Vacuum Tires 350W Motor, 16 Miles Range & 15.5mph Speed Max, LED Headlight & Display, Portable Folding Easy Carry EBike for Adult, UL Certified, W/Helmet

Price:
Our Yonos electric scooter approved to perform safety testing by the US federal agency Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). UL certified is personal e-mobility electrical system and ride safe indemnify. You can buy it without worry.
Features:
8.5-inch vacuum tires & Aluminium Alloy Frame
Double Braking System
Portable Folding Design
Net Weight: 30.5 lb
Speed: Sport model 15.5 mph and ECO model 9 mph (Double speed modes), Max to 15.5mph (according to the riding conditions, weight, battery power and terrains)
Ranges: 8-16 Miles (according to the riding conditions, weight, speed and terrains)
Max Climbing Degree: Approx 20 degree
Max Loading Weight(kg): 140kg
Motor: 350W (front)
Battery: Lithium Ion 36V, 6A
Battery charge time: 4 hours
Unfolded Dimensions: 1000*405*920mm/39.4*16*36.2 inch
Folded Dimensions: 1000*405*235mm/39.4*16*9.2 inch
Package includes:
1x Ebike
1x Helmet as a gift
1x US Charger
1x User Manual
【Security】: Our electric scooter has passed all the test under UL2272 to make sure whole scooter and battery are reliable.LED front light make sure the electric cycle bike can be used at low light conditions lighten the way you toward and the red side mark ensure you can be seen at night provide safety guarantee
【Performance】: 36V 350W Battery make this two wheels vehicle more powerful and to maintain 18.6 max miles range and 12.4mph top speed. Performance of Scooter may varies by weight or road condition, please make it in full charge before riding.
【Portable Folding Design】: Our escooter can be folded in one step and super easy to carry with you on metro or bus is an ideal short distance transportation, LCD display shows driving speed, mileage, remaining capacity of battery
【What you got and warranty】: Scooter*1，Charger*1, Manual*1, Helmet*1. We provide 1 year warranty covers parts and labor from the manufacturer