YONOS Electric Kick Scooter, 8.5" Vacuum Tires 350W Motor, 16 Miles Range & 15.5mph Speed Max, LED Headlight & Display, Portable Folding Easy Carry EBike for Adult, UL Certified, W/Helmet

Our Yonos electric scooter approved to perform safety testing by the US federal agency Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). UL certified is personal e-mobility electrical system and ride safe indemnify. You can buy it without worry.

Features:



8.5-inch vacuum tires & Aluminium Alloy Frame



Double Braking System



Portable Folding Design



Net Weight: 30.5 lb



Speed: Sport model 15.5 mph and ECO model 9 mph (Double speed modes), Max to 15.5mph (according to the riding conditions, weight, battery power and terrains)



Ranges: 8-16 Miles (according to the riding conditions, weight, speed and terrains)



Max Climbing Degree: Approx 20 degree



Max Loading Weight(kg): 140kg



Motor: 350W (front)



Battery: Lithium Ion 36V, 6A



Battery charge time: 4 hours



Unfolded Dimensions: 1000*405*920mm/39.4*16*36.2 inch



Folded Dimensions: 1000*405*235mm/39.4*16*9.2 inch

Package includes:



1x Ebike



1x Helmet as a gift



1x US Charger



1x User Manual



【Security】: Our electric scooter has passed all the test under UL2272 to make sure whole scooter and battery are reliable.LED front light make sure the electric cycle bike can be used at low light conditions lighten the way you toward and the red side mark ensure you can be seen at night provide safety guarantee

【Performance】: 36V 350W Battery make this two wheels vehicle more powerful and to maintain 18.6 max miles range and 12.4mph top speed. Performance of Scooter may varies by weight or road condition, please make it in full charge before riding.

【Portable Folding Design】: Our escooter can be folded in one step and super easy to carry with you on metro or bus is an ideal short distance transportation, LCD display shows driving speed, mileage, remaining capacity of battery

【What you got and warranty】: Scooter*1，Charger*1, Manual*1, Helmet*1. We provide 1 year warranty covers parts and labor from the manufacturer