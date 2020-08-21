Yonny Chirinos To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

2:22 pm: Rays skipper Kevin Cash verified to press reporters that Chirinos will need Tommy John surgery and most likely miss out on all of the 2021 season too (Twitter links by means of Topkin).

1:10 pm: Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos arrived on the IL today due to an elbow stress, and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times now reports (via Twitter) that the right-hander’s injury is not just a season-ender however will likely need Tommy John surgery. It’s a hard blow to the exact same first-place Rays pitching personnel that simply lost Brendan McKay to take on surgery and has actually lacked Charlie Morton for 2 weeks due to take on swelling. Longtime leading possibility Brent Honeywell just recently went through another surgery too.

Chirinos has actually silently become a crucial factor for the Rays in current seasons, pitching to a combined 3.65 PERIOD with 7.6 K/9, 2.2 BB/9, 1.23 HR/9 and a 42.8 percent ground-ball rate. That proving was anticipated to seal him as a member of the Rays’ beginning rotation in 2020, however he’s been restricted to 11 1/3 innings by a set of IL positionings due to elbow problems.

Given the timing of the injury, it’s rather possible that Chirinos will miss out on the totality of the 2021 season too. Tommy John surgery generally needs a minimum of 12 months to recuperate– on a regular basis more detailed to 14 months …