Yokohama made “backwards step” for round two

After revealing motivating one-lap rate in Fuji pre-season screening and in certifying for last month’s opening race at the track, Mugen’s Red Bull- backed Honda NSX-GT was among numerous Yokohama runners to experience tire difficulty in the curtain-raiser.

That triggered Yokohama, which likewise provides the Bandoh Toyota and Kondo Nissan in the GT500 class, to bring a stiffer building and construction tire to last weekend’s 2nd round.

However, the Mugen vehicle shared by Sasahara and Hideki Mutoh had a hard time for rate and wound up down in 10 th, one minute behind the winning Bridgestone- shod Real Racing Honda.

“In the previous race we had a tire concern and they [Yokohama] attempted to repair the issue for this round,” Sasahara informedMotorsport com. “But really the efficiency was even worse, to be truthful. In completion we can’t truly do anything.

“[The car set-up] safeguards the tire as much as possible which is an excellent action for us and a much better option, however the tire is a truly tough aspect.”

Hopes were raised for a Yokohama revival this year after the Mugen vehicle set the fastest 3rd sector in Fuji pre-season screening, and the Kondo Nissan topped the timesheets in a subsequent personal tire test at Suzuka, albeit not with every GT500 vehicle present.

But up until now the company’s finest outcome of the season has actually been the ninth attained …