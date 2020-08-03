Yoenis Céspedes has opted out of MLB season for ‘Covid-related reasons’ after mysteriously disappearing before Mets game

Security sent out by group management to the Mets’ hotel discovered no trace of Céspedes or his personal belongings, and the group stayed uninformed of the 34- year-old’s choice not to play the rest of the season till late in the game versus the AtlantaBraves

.

The Mets had actually previously launched a declaration stating Céspedes made no description for his lack ahead of the game which efforts to call him had actually been not successful.

“When we showed up to the ballpark this morning, he was not here, he was not on site, we weren’t aware of why,” Van Wagenen informed press reporters.

“We had the ability to send out a security group to the hotel, and after that eventually found out later on that he was healthy, he was not in any risk and after that eventually he has decided to choose out of the season. “We assistance every gamers’ right to make this type of choice. This is a difficult time for everybody therefore we will support him because choice. “It was surprising, without question, and at the same point we have to go forward and we have to not allow anything to keep us from going forward and attempting to win every game and not have distractions from it.” READ: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for Covid-19 The Mets lost 4-0 to the Braves in Sunday’s game at Truist Park, the group’s seventh loss in 10 video games because the …

Read The Full Article