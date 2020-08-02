Yoenis Cespedes did not report for Mets game vs. Braves

Yoenis Cespedes has actually absconded.

The Mets’ outfielder/designated player didn’t report to the ballpark for Sunday’s game versus the Braves and hasn’t interacted with anybody, the group revealed.

“He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” basic supervisor Brodie Van Wagenen stated in a declaration. “Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

In his pre-game interview over Zoom, supervisor Luis Rojas recommended Cespedes would not remain in the lineup, however offered no sign anything ran out the normal. Cespedes, playing for the very first time in 2 years after a series of injuries, has actually had a hard time up until now, batting.161 with 2 crowning achievement, 4 RBIs and 15 strikeouts in 31 at-bats. The 34- year-old has yet to play the field in the group’s very first 9 video games.