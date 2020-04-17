YNW Melly Suffering From COVID-19 While Awaiting Double Murder Trial

Exclusive

YNW Melly‘s request for jail launch was denied, however not as a result of his COVID-19 situation is bettering … we have realized the rapper continues to be feeling results of the virus.

Sources accustomed to Melly’s scenario behind bars inform us he continues to have labored respiration, physique aches and complications whereas in Broward County Jail, awaiting trial for double homicide. We’re instructed he nonetheless has a excessive temperature and chills, significantly at night time — and is getting Gatorade and Tylenol to ease the virus’ results.

While our sources say Melly’s been remoted from his cellmate, who additionally examined optimistic, we’re instructed jail employees is just not checking on Melly each hour as they’re alleged to be.

We broke the story … the decide in Melly’s case denied his request for launch. He wished to have the ability to get COVID-19 remedy on his personal, however the decide stated he should request particular medical remedy from the Broward Sheriff’s Office if wanted.

It’s unclear if he is completed that. We reached out to Melly’s legal professional, Bradford Cohen, who declined to remark.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office would not communicate to Melly particularly, resulting from privateness legal guidelines, however did say … if an inmate reveals acute COVID-19 signs, they are going to be transferred to a hospital.