YnM Weighted Blanket with Bamboo Duvet Bundle | 60”x80” 20lbs, Suit for One Person(~190lb) Use on Queen/King Bed | Purple

The YnM Weighted Blanket Set come with one 7-Layer bamboo weighted balnket and one breathable bamboo duvets

The original YnM weighted blanket offers great all-natural sleep help for adults and kids by offering the gentle sensation of being held to encourage deep, healthy, restful sleep

YnM own the ability to produce a unique 7-layer weighted blanket. Our 7-layer system is designed to comfortably surround your body and form to your shape while you sleep and the MORE glass beads & LESS fiber fill design offers better temperature control

Choose the blanket that weighs about 10% of your body weight plus one. The twin size is for one person on a twin size bed. The queen size is for one person on a queen size bed. Only the King size is for sharing on a queen or king bed

HIGHEST INDUSTRY STANDARD: 4.7”x4.7” smaller compartments for more evenly distribution + The three-dimensional lock bead sewing method for 0 bead leakage + Finest stitching(2.5-3mm one stitch) to prevent weight shifting from one compartment to another. All these made a fabulous highest quality YnM 2.0 weighted blanket

The duvets is zipper closure and machine washable which is easy to remove & replace for cleaning. High recommended to use with the weighted blankets to save the hassle of washing the super heavy weighted blanket itself Protect your weighted blanket to extend its life & change the look of your plain blanket to match your décor