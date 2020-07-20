YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Minky Material with Premium Glass Beads (Pineapple, 60”x80” 25lbs), Suit for One Person(~240lb) Use on Queen/King Bed



Price: $53.90

(as of Jul 20,2020 22:04:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Reminder:



CARE: HAND WASH. MACHINE WASH. FLAT DRY. TUMBLE DRY LOW. Frequent machine wash may damage the heavy weighted blanket so better use with a duvet cover and wash the duvet instead.

YnM weighted blanket boost better temperature control than others, but due to its weight it may also feel hot, so a fan or an AC is recommended. In cold days just add a YNM minky quilted duvet cover or YnM down filled duvet cover which can add warmth & snug feeling

A weighted blanket would smaller than other ordinary blanket because it is supposed to cover your body other than your bed

If you are tall than 5’5”, you should choose 60”x80” or 80”x87” weighted blanket with the length over 80” long, or your feet may stick out the weighted blanket

Getting used to a weighted blanket takes about 2-7 days

Please choose separate weighted blankets if body weight varies much between you and your partner(>100lbs difference)

Consult your physician for recommended blanket weight and recommended durations of use

Multiple Colors?

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Various Sizes and Weights?

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Includes Duvet Cover?

✓

✓

✓

The original YnM minky weighted blanket offers a natural way to help calm and warm your body for a restful night of sleep

Made with multiple layers and smaller compartments (4.7”x4.7”) for maximum comfort that contours to the shape of your body

Our unique 7-layer structure is designed to keep you comfortable and cool, allowing the glass beads to provide temperature control

Use this weighted blanket on its own or with a duvet cover; great gift for every age

To choose a size, take 10% of your body weight, then add 1 lb; great calming sensory blanket for adults and children to help decompress and provide comfort