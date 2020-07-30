YnM Cotton Duvet Cover for Weighted Blankets (Sprout Green, 48”x72”)



Price: $27.90 - $23.71

(as of Jul 30,2020 18:23:04 UTC – Details)





This removable duvet cover for weighted blankets is made from 100% cotton fabric to keep you comfortable all night long

Designed with 8 strings on the interior to secure to the loops on your weighted blanket

Zipper closure makes this cover just as easy to remove as it is to secure

Extend the life of your weighted blanket by protecting the exterior from daily wear and tearMachine washable weighted blanket duvet cover; preshrunk material; softens with each wash

Machine washable weighted blanket duvet cover; preshrunk material; softens with each wash