YITAOERA 10 inch Android 8.1 Tablet Unlocked Pad with Dual SIM Card Slot 10.1″ IPS Screen 4GB RAM 64GB ROM 3G Phablet Built-in Bluetooth WiFi GPS Tablets(Metallic Silver)



Price: $89.99

【LARGE SIZE AND HIGH PERFORMANCE】The 3g unlocked tablet , Quad-core CPU processor, 4gb ram and 64gb rom, ensures everything loads fast. Built in bluetooth, wifi, gps, dual cameras and micro sd card slot.

【Tablet with Dual SIM card slots】YITAOERA android tablet 10.1 inch comes with dual SIM card slots, make phone call and surf the Internet easily. Compatible 2 pieces SIM cards standby at the same time, fit for standard size. Support 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz

【Ample Power & Dual Cameras】YITAOERA android tablet Battery 5000mAh Li-ion playing time can be up to 3-5 hours, enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, magazines, Android apps, and games–including Netflix, Facebook, and more. While 2MP Front and 5MP Rear cameras are convenient for pictures and video chat. This phablet also can be used as kids tablet.

【EXPANDED STORAGE AND CONNECTION】Tablet with Black aluminium alloy rear cover, Micro SD card slot allows adding up to 128GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. Use OTG cable connect to other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc.

【1 YEAR WARRANTY, LIFETIME TECHNICAL SERVICE】SIM card only support the GSM and WCDMA network, if use other phone network sim card, tablet is unable to identify, so there will be a stop work status, please choose the right network operators on the telephone network, customer can read before buying! Warm Tips:When you received your tablet, it may at a low battery or no power status. So please fully charge it first, thanks.