YITAHOME Massage Gaming Chair Ergonomic Racing Style High Back PC Computer Game Chair, Heavy Duty PU Leather Office Desk Chair with Footrest, Black

YITAHOME – PURE & EASY

PERFECT GAMING EXPERIENCE – ① YITAHOME high-end racing gaming chair provides more excellent comfort with upgraded USB massage lumbar support, higher density sponge, softer headrest & lumbar pillow, thickened and widened seat cushion and retractable footrest. ② YITAHOME deluxe soft padding, premium PU leather, and adjustable armrest provide you with unbelievable comfort for your extended work time or intense game time.

EXTRA LARGE FOR EXTRA COMFORT – This massive size of this grand gaming chair is part of its charm and style. Overall dimensions: 22.8″ x 28.8″ x 48.8″ – 51.6″ (L x W x H); seating area dimensions: 22.4″ x 22.8″ (W x D); backrest dimensions: 22.4″ x 32.3″ (W x H). This racing style chair will look great behind your office desk and in front of your computer and consoles.

FUNCTIONAL & ADJUSTABLE – You can adjust every single part of YITAHOME ergonomically designed gaming chair to perfectly fit your body’s dimensions. With the adjustable backrest and the 90°-180° safety angle with a 20° rocking function, you can also adjust the height of the office chair, the tilt of the backrest, and the armrests. 360-degree swivel rotation & silent rolling wheels ensure smooth movement in all directions.

100% HIGHEST SECURITY – A safe and comfortable chair are ensured via the integrated metal frame, skin-friendly artificial PU leather with high-density thicker sponge inside, and heavy-duty nylon base with explosion-proof gas spring that meets international standards.

EASY TO ASSEMBLE – Our gaming chair comes with all hardware, necessary tools, and commercial-grade components. It is easy to set up. Should you encounter any dissatisfaction with our products or service, please feel free to contact us.