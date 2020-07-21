YITAHOME Big and Tall Racing Gaming Chair – High Back Computer Game Chair PU Leather Desk Office Chair with 3D Adjustable Armrests (Deluxe Black)



Price: $209.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 21:38:35 UTC – Details)



YITAHOME – PURE & EASY

★ New Sale! $20 OFF Only Today! ★ PERFECT GAMING EXPERIENCE – ① YITAHOME high-end racing gaming chair provides excellent comfort with integrated metal frame and high-density sponge that offer powerful support for the head, waist, and hips. ② With YITAHOME deluxe thickened and widened seat cushion, soft padding, premium PU leather, and adjustable armrest, you can upgrade your experience during long work hours or intense game play.

EXTRA LARGE FOR EXTRA COMFORT – 90 to 180 degree range backrest adjustment and adjustable seat height. Overall dimensions: 25.2″ x 24″ x 51.2″ – 54″ (L x W x H); backrest size: 32.3″ x 22.4″ (L x W) and seat size: 20″ x 24″ (L x W). Suitable for a variety of scenarios, it can be used as a game chair, office chair, rest chair, or swivel chair.

FUNCTIONAL & ADJUSTABLE – You can adjust every single part of YITAHOME ergonomically designed gaming chair to perfectly fit your body’s particular dimensions. With an adjustable backrest at any angle up to 180° with a 30°rocking function, you can adjust the height of the office chair, the tilt of the backrest, and the armrests. The armrests can be adjusted up and down as well as back and forth. 360 degree swivel rotations & silent rolling wheels ensure smooth movement in all directions.

100% HIGHEST SECURITY – A safe and comfortable chair is ensured by the integrated metal frame, skin-friendly artificial PU leather with high-density thicker sponge inside, and heavy-duty nylon base with explosion-proof gas spring that meets international standards.

EASY TO ASSEMBLE – Our gaming chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools and commercial-grade components. It is easy to set up. Should you encounter any dissatisfaction with our products or service, please feel free to contact us.