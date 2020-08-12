YIRSUR Smart Watch, Wireless Charging Always-on 1.3″ Full Touch Screen Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate Recorder Step Counter, Sync Notification IP68 Water Resistant Sleep Monitor for Android&iOS (Black)



Price: $65.90

(as of Aug 12,2020 10:43:55 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Notice:

The watch is compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 8.0 or above. We strongly advice you to download Yirsur App and connect the watch to it via Bluetooth for the best experience. If you have any questions about connection, please download User Guide or send email to us.

Nowadays, more and more attention is paid to fitness, thus our watch can be a satisfactory assistant as your fitness tracker. As a pedometer, it counts every step you take and records how many calories you consume. As a health carer, your heart rate and sleep stage will be monitored. Yes, our watch keeps a close watch on your heart. And there are eight sports models in this watch, including: walking, jogging, hiking, cycling, badminton, ping-pong, basketball and football. Have fun taking exercises together with our watch.

IP68 Waterproof

Should we keep the watch far away from water? No. IP68 waterproof standard ensures safety under water. Be free to swim, wash hands or get wet in the rain when wearing the watch.

Calendar Reminder

Our watch also performs well at being your life assistant. Calendar reminder and alarm remembers every important moment or activity you marked on phone App.

Always-on Display

Always-on display makes a smart watch more practical. You can check time, read information or see sport records on watch at anytime with a simple glance. No message deliveied to you will be missed, keep you stay connected to the world. With our optimized battery, the watch can work 24 hours, from sunrise to sunset, for always-on display.

Real-time Notification Reminder

Be you driving a car, riding a bike, running on the way, attending a meeting or under any situation that better not pick up your phone to read messages, this watch is the right one to solve the problem. Real-time notificaition provides a efficient and safe way to read messages for you.

Remote Camera

A fresh way to take photos, Just connect the watch to YIRSUR App, then shake your hand to take photos instead of pressing any button.

Music Controller

No need to pick your phone and control your music with your phone’s selected music player. Be it Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Google Play, iTunes or Apple Music.

Package includes:



1. Fitness Watch×1

2. USB Magnetic Charging Cable×1

3. User Manual×1

What can NOT the watch do.

Monitor blood pressure

Measure your temperature

Reply messages

Answer phone calls

Have a sauna with you because hot steam might damage the watch

Install other Apps

Operate it when charging

Size and Weight

Length of Band: 260mm

Width of Band: 22mm (Replaceable)

Thickness of Watch: 10mm

Screen Size: 1.3 inches

Dial Weight: 46g

Battery Weight: 0.3g

Total Weight: 66g

Package Weight:150g

Yirsur Smart Watch Flywheel Standard Technical Specifications



APP

Yirsur App now available on iOS Appstore and Google Play, compatible with iOS 8.0 or above and Android 5.0 or above

Battery

Li-polymer 300mAh

Charge Mode

Wireless charging (wireless charger not included in package) & Magnetic USB cable charging

Connection Type

Via Bluetooth 4.2 or above

Controller

Nordic 52832, ARM Cortex-M4, 64KB+512KB

Case Material

Stainless Steel frame, Zinc Alloy middle frame, ABC+PC back case, ACG Glass screen

Display

1.3 inch full round touch screen, 240*240 resolution

Fitness Activity Sensor

3 Axis Accelerometer

Heart Rate Sensor

HRS3300

Standby Time

30 days

Working Time

10-15 days

Water Resistance

IP68 Standard, 5ATM

Screen Size

1.3”

1.54”

1.54”

Watch Case

Round

Square

Square

Always-on Display

✓

✓

✓

Wireless Charging

✓

×

×

Heart-rate Recorder

✓

✓

✓

Sleep Monitor

✓

✓

✓

Pedometer

✓

✓

✓

IP68 Waterproof

✓

✓

✓

Watch Faces

15

7

7

Battery Life

30 days standby

15 days standby

15 days standby

Always-On Function: This watch has a display that never sleeps. With the Always-On display, so you can always see the time and information that’s most important to you.

Easy to Charge in Two Ways: This watch can be charged with USB magnetic cable(included in package) or wireless charger(purchase separately). Wireless charging sets you free from too many head-scratching cables. Magnetic USB charge cable provides fast and stable charging.

Full Functions with Easy Set-up App: For your best experience of the watch, please down load Yirsur App from appstores and followed instruction to correctly connect the watch. After connecting, you can set time display, system units, temperature unit, notification filter, calendar, raise your wrist to wake screens and more features.

All Day Activity Tracking: Built-in assist GPS-enabled running, biking and hiking plus basketball and activity tracking apps let you view your stats-even when away from your phone. Be free to take exercise at home and the watch will record every calories you consume. Stay home but keep fit with the watch

Smart Notifications:Pairs with your smartphone to gently vibrate and display alerts for incoming calls, texts, email and calendar items plus notifications from social media and other apps