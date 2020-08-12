YIRSUR Smart Watch, Wireless Charging Always-on 1.3″ Full Touch Screen Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate Recorder Step Counter, Sync Notification IP68 Water Resistant Sleep Monitor for Android&iOS (Black)

Price: $65.90
(as of Aug 12,2020 10:43:55 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Notice:
The watch is compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 8.0 or above. We strongly advice you to download Yirsur App and connect the watch to it via Bluetooth for the best experience. If you have any questions about connection, please download User Guide or send email to us.
Nowadays, more and more attention is paid to fitness, thus our watch can be a satisfactory assistant as your fitness tracker. As a pedometer, it counts every step you take and records how many calories you consume. As a health carer, your heart rate and sleep stage will be monitored. Yes, our watch keeps a close watch on your heart. And there are eight sports models in this watch, including: walking, jogging, hiking, cycling, badminton, ping-pong, basketball and football. Have fun taking exercises together with our watch.
IP68 Waterproof
Should we keep the watch far away from water? No. IP68 waterproof standard ensures safety under water. Be free to swim, wash hands or get wet in the rain when wearing the watch.
Calendar Reminder
Our watch also performs well at being your life assistant. Calendar reminder and alarm remembers every important moment or activity you marked on phone App.
Always-on Display
Always-on display makes a smart watch more practical. You can check time, read information or see sport records on watch at anytime with a simple glance. No message deliveied to you will be missed, keep you stay connected to the world. With our optimized battery, the watch can work 24 hours, from sunrise to sunset, for always-on display.
Real-time Notification Reminder
Be you driving a car, riding a bike, running on the way, attending a meeting or under any situation that better not pick up your phone to read messages, this watch is the right one to solve the problem. Real-time notificaition provides a efficient and safe way to read messages for you.
Remote Camera
A fresh way to take photos, Just connect the watch to YIRSUR App, then shake your hand to take photos instead of pressing any button.
Music Controller
No need to pick your phone and control your music with your phone’s selected music player. Be it Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Google Play, iTunes or Apple Music.
Package includes:
1. Fitness Watch×1
2. USB Magnetic Charging Cable×1
3. User Manual×1
What can NOT the watch do.
Monitor blood pressure
Measure your temperature
Reply messages
Answer phone calls
Have a sauna with you because hot steam might damage the watch
Install other Apps
Operate it when charging
Size and Weight
Length of Band: 260mm
Width of Band: 22mm (Replaceable)
Thickness of Watch: 10mm
Screen Size: 1.3 inches
Dial Weight: 46g
Battery Weight: 0.3g
Total Weight: 66g
Package Weight:150g
Yirsur Smart Watch Flywheel Standard Technical Specifications
APP
Yirsur App now available on iOS Appstore and Google Play, compatible with iOS 8.0 or above and Android 5.0 or above
Battery
Li-polymer 300mAh
Charge Mode
Wireless charging (wireless charger not included in package) & Magnetic USB cable charging
Connection Type
Via Bluetooth 4.2 or above
Controller
Nordic 52832, ARM Cortex-M4, 64KB+512KB
Case Material
Stainless Steel frame, Zinc Alloy middle frame, ABC+PC back case, ACG Glass screen
Display
1.3 inch full round touch screen, 240*240 resolution
Fitness Activity Sensor
3 Axis Accelerometer
Heart Rate Sensor
HRS3300
Standby Time
30 days
Working Time
10-15 days
Water Resistance
IP68 Standard, 5ATM
Screen Size
1.3”
1.54”
1.54”
Watch Case
Round
Square
Square
Always-on Display
✓
✓
✓
Wireless Charging
✓
×
×
Heart-rate Recorder
✓
✓
✓
Sleep Monitor
✓
✓
✓
Pedometer
✓
✓
✓
IP68 Waterproof
✓
✓
✓
Watch Faces
15
7
7
Battery Life
30 days standby
15 days standby
15 days standby
Always-On Function: This watch has a display that never sleeps. With the Always-On display, so you can always see the time and information that’s most important to you.
Easy to Charge in Two Ways: This watch can be charged with USB magnetic cable(included in package) or wireless charger(purchase separately). Wireless charging sets you free from too many head-scratching cables. Magnetic USB charge cable provides fast and stable charging.
Full Functions with Easy Set-up App: For your best experience of the watch, please down load Yirsur App from appstores and followed instruction to correctly connect the watch. After connecting, you can set time display, system units, temperature unit, notification filter, calendar, raise your wrist to wake screens and more features.
All Day Activity Tracking: Built-in assist GPS-enabled running, biking and hiking plus basketball and activity tracking apps let you view your stats-even when away from your phone. Be free to take exercise at home and the watch will record every calories you consume. Stay home but keep fit with the watch
Smart Notifications:Pairs with your smartphone to gently vibrate and display alerts for incoming calls, texts, email and calendar items plus notifications from social media and other apps