YIRSUR Smart Watch 2020 Ver. for Android & iOS, HD Touch Screen Fitness Tracker A-GPS with Sync Notification IP68 Waterproof Heart Rate Recorder Step Counter Sleep Monitor for Women Men (Black)

Core features:➤More user-friendly with full touch capacity. Even your child will know how to use It without reading user-manual.➤Heart rate recording. Not only resting heart rate tracking, but also from running to playing badminton (and more), this watch measures heart rate automatically during a workout.➤High Brightness. Clearly visible even under strong sunlight. Support always-on display.➤Watch App support. YIRSUR App is now available. Download App from Google Play or Appstore to activate more functions.Your watch is compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 8.0 or above➤Notifications. Have a glance when new message arrives without having to take out your phone. Never missed important messages. Please note that for now, the watch can only display messages for you. It cannot reply or read texts. ➤Sleep stages. Automatically track total sleep time and recognize deep sleep, light sleep and wake status.➤Multi-sports mode. You can choose the corresponding sports model from eight options to give a better estimation on the calories burnt during your sport session.➤Connection GPS. Get more accurate distance and speed by connecting to phone’s GPS.➤Weather report. Comprehensive weather info at your finger tips. Support 15 days weather forecast.➤Music controller. Control your music with your phone’s running music player. Be it Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Google Play, iTunes or Apple Music.➤IP68 waterproof. Be free to wash hands or swim. Your watch is under well protection of water & dust resistant.➤6+ day battery life. 6+ days for average 50 notifications, 5 calls, 24Hrs resting heart rate monitoring per day and 30mins exercise 2 times. Only 2 hours recharging bring watch back into full power.➤7 clock faces. Choose from 7 clock faces to customize your watch.➤More features are awaiting you.

【Sports and Fitness Tracker】: The watch automatically records your sport and fitness figures be you doing exercises at home or outside. This will help you realize your fitness schedule more clearly

【Daily Life Assistant】: Useful integrated functions for daily life such as timer, time-stop, weather report, clock, calendar reminder, find my phone/watch and more, makes the watch become a proper helpful life assistant of yours

【Full Functions with Easy Set-up App】: For your best experience of the watch, please down load Yirsur App from appstores and followed instruction to correctly connect the watch. After connecting, you can set time display, system units, temperature unit, notification filter, calendar, raise your wrist to wake screens and more features.

【IP68 Dust and Water Resistant】: Highly protected under the IP68 standard, the watch is even safe under water. So just feel free to swim or wash hands without worrying about liquid destroying the watch

【Long-lasting and Rapid Charging Battery】: With capacity of 240mAh, the watch can standby reaching maximum of 30 days, daily work for maximum of 7 days and 18 hours of always-on. It takes less than 2 hours to charge the battery to full power