Yiroka Video Doorbell, 1080P HD Security Doorbell Camera with Two-Way Talk &Video, PIR Motion Detection, IP65 Waterproof, Real-Time Response, No Monthly Fees, Secure Local Storage, Free Night Light

Product Description

Warning about the Motion Detection

The motion detector can be triggered only when the app is running in the background or shut down. It’s inactive if you are in the live view, since it assumes that you are watching the doorbell and you know what is happening, so there is no need to detect and send notification.

Motion Detection



1.The build-in motion detector enables the doorbell to detect motion and send notifications to your devices.

2.You can disable the detector, or enable it and set its sensitivity as one from the three levels: ‘low’, ‘medium’, ‘high’.

3.You can also choose to receive or not receive the notifications.

To allow the Motion Detection and Notifications:

Make sure your phone is not in ‘Do not Disturb’ mode

Tap ‘General’ -> ‘Push message’ -> ‘Notifications’, allow notifications

Go to settings -> ‘Motion Detection Sensitivity’, set the sensitivity as ‘low’, ‘middle’, or ‘high’

Make sure the SD card has been inserted into the doorbell

Play Back

The video that recorded automatically when motion detector is triggered or when someone presses the doorbell, would be stored in the SD card. No any monthly fee at all!! You can pick whichever date you want and review videos taken from that date. It’s super convenient to play back your videos.

You can also manually to take videos or screenshots in the live view, this kind of videos and pictures would be stored in your phone album.

Night Light

Intelligent sensor Night Lights, during the day can be used as an indoor receiver, when you get up at night through the trigger body induction will automatically light up, prevent collisions, convenient for your life.

Night Vision

YIROKA Smart Doorbell Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors who ring the doorbell from your phone,industry-leading ultra-fast wake-up speed, turn on your phone to watch your home through 1080 HD video and 166 degrees wide angle, two-way conversation and real-time intercom, and protect your property through infrared night vision.

📱【PIR Motion Detection & Night Vision】Built-in PIR & motion sensor, it will notify you when movement is detected or a visitor presses the doorbell. Night vision will automatically turn on during low light conditions which provides 24 hours HD real time video view via APP, protect your home and family all the time.

📱【Two-way Talk & Group Sharing】Support two-way talk and real-time video, you can see, hear and speak to the visitors anytime or anywhere, from your phone or tablet. the voice will be transferred more clearly with noise cancellation. You can share the device with your families and friends, support up to 8 accounts online preview.

📱【Waterproof & Energy Saving】IP65 dustproof and waterproof rating, the video doorbell can withstand terrible climates and will never disappoint you. It use samsung 18650 batteries, which has high safety and service life,so you don’t have to worry about battery life is too short. Please fully charge the device before use.

📱【Multifunctional Night Light Receiver】When someone rings the video doorbell, the indoor receiver will remind you, so you will never miss any visitor. It has 4 notification modes: flash only(silent mode)/ring only/ring & flash/ring & flash always on, you can adjust it according to your needs. Have human induction function, It will automatically light up 30S when someone passes by (3m detection range)at night, so you can avoid collisions. One video doorbell can work with multiple receivers.

📱【Easy to Install & Lifetime Theft Protection】Download TOSEE APP, then follow the instructions to connect it to your 2.4G WIFI (Not 5G) via your smart phone. Supplied with both 3M permanent sticker and screws for mounting, it could be easily installed. 60 days money back guarantee, Lifetime theft protection: If your doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it, for free! for life-time. Any question, please feel free to contact us.