YINGLU I3 Carbon Fiber Electric Bicycle E-Bike Scooter 350W Powerful Motor 16-Mile Range Intelligent 3 Riding Modes LED Dashboard （Yellow



Price: $598.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 15:12:59 UTC – Details)





Carbon Fiber Frame : I3 e-bike designed to be beginner-friendly, more durable and safety with its Carbon Fiber frame.

High-performance with extended mileage : I3 e-bike with 350W power motor has throttle-only range up to 16 miles on a single charge with the capacity to cruise up to 16 mph.

Intelligent 3 Riding Modes and LED Screen : There are three riding modes controlled by a small computer can be adjusted by the LED screen, driving status information can be seen clearly and easy to operate on the screen.

Smooth and steadfast : With 14-inch mountain wheels and enhanced rear suspension,this e-bike has a soft driving handle, the dual-disc brakes can give you the superior stopping power.

Limited warranty : 6 months warranty for battery, one year warranty for rest of part of Ebike.