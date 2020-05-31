Yikes! Josh Lucas’ Ex-Wife Calls Him Out, Claims He Cheated ‘In The Middle Of A Pandemic’

Holy s**t!!!

Actor Josh Lucas‘s ex-wife is calling him out, and she’s alleging some fairly freakin’ sketchy dangerous conduct — amid the coronavirus pandemic, no much less! These two have had fairly the rocky relationship prior to now, to say the least, however these actions right here will be the ultimate straw…

On Friday afternoon, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez took to Twitter to slam the longtime actor over allegations that he apparently cheated on her in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s proper… with a lethal virus being unfold at alarming charges everywhere in the world… what the f**ok?!?!

“Exes are exes for a reason,” she wrote within the tweet itself, earlier than including a deeper rationalization of precisely what went on in a screenshot of a message from her cellphone’s Notes app. In the longer collection of paragraphs, Henriquez unloaded on Lucas and his alleged dangerous conduct, writing (under):

“Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really s**t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic. Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this. And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture. You’re not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you.”

Wow!!!! Talk about reducing proper to the chase and telling him how she REALLY feels!!!

Ch-ch-check out the tweet itself (under):

Exes are exes for a cause. 😘 pic.twitter.com/rIRQw7QLDK — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 29, 2020

DAMN!!!

Of course, Henriquez and the 48-year-old actor first married in March 2012 — and shortly had their son, Noah, quickly after — solely to divorce lower than two years later, in June 2014. They had been in shut contact ever since whereas co-parenting Noah, and evidently had grown even nearer pretty lately contemplating how Henriquez now notes the allegation as dishonest, and figuring out herself as a “partner.”

Whatever the case, it seems that all could also be over now, judging by Friday’s tweet.

What do U give it some thought, Perezcious readers?! Henriquez didn’t hesitate to dig in onerous, did she?? Honestly, if that’s what is absolutely occurring as is alleged, although, can ya blame her?? Like, who TF is right down to cheat DURING A PANDEMIC?!?!

Sound OFF together with your tackle this entire drama down within the feedback (under)!!!