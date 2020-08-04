CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and NYT opinion columnist Kara Swisher discuss Fox News’ role in spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories 'Yikes!' Amanpour reacts to Fox News montage about virus
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Ford’s Jim Hackett had a bold vision—but couldn’t improve this all-important financial metric
Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To delight in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe todayJim...
Ex-prosecutor: Roger Stone treated differently due to Trump relationship
Aaron Zelinsky, a deputy to former special counsel Robert Mueller, testified before a congressional panel that the "highest levels" of the Justice Department politicized...
Spafinder Wellness 365 Gift Card
Price: (as of - Details) The flexibility of a SpaFinder Wellness 365 Gift Card allows you to choose the services, products and the...
U.N. chief warns world faces ‘generational catastrophe’ because of COVID-19 school closures
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces a “generational catastrophe” because so many schools have been closed because of...
JoJo Siwa Introduces Her Mystery Boyfriend In Adorable TikTok Video – Watch!
JoJo Siwa has a new boyfriend, and she’s finally ready to introduce him to the world! The Dance Moms alum has used TikTok in the...
Riot Games addresses burnout and crunch by giving employees a week off
Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends and Valorant, will be giving employees the week of August 10th off to “disconnect,...
Mike Pence Eviscerates Cuomo For New York Coronavirus Death Rates
Vice President Mike Pence ripped into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the shocking rate of coronavirus deaths in his state. Cuomo Attacks Trump...
China Uighurs: A model’s video gives a rare glimpse inside internment
An image sent out by Merden Ghappar appears to reveal him handcuffed in a cell. Merdan Ghappar was utilized to presenting for the cam. As...