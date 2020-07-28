YI Outdoor Security Camera, 1080p Cloud Cam IP Waterproof Night Vision Surveillance System with 24/7 Emergency Response, Motion Detection, Activity Alert, Deterrent Alarm, Phone App, Works with Alexa



Setting Up Your Camera With YI Home App

1.Install YI Home App and create a YI Home Account

2.Turn your camera on and select the ‘+’ icon in YI Home App to add your camera

3.Select your Wi-Fi network and enter your Wi-Fi password, then select Connect to Wi-Fi

4.Scan the QR Code shown on the app, then select Next once the QR Code has scanned

5.Select Save, then select Start using to finish pairing

6.If connection failed, please push the Reset button and try again

WiFi Settings

1.YI Home cameras will need to connect to a 2.4GHz band network. 5GHz WiFi band is not supported

2.Turning on the location service on the phone if you encounter Unknown SSID issue

3.Encryption mode must be set to WPA/WPA2 (mixed mode) or WPA2

4.Your Wi-Fi password must be 8-20 characters in length

If you have any other problem, please contact us via [email protected]

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noon light’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

Full HD video quality – high resolution Images in 1080P resolution, combined with a 110° lens and Universal ball mount delivers clarity in every direction

Weather-resistant – outdoor cameras are waterproof, so you can use them for outdoor and indoor. Motion-activated alerts/ app notifications right to your phone when movements detected

First-class night vision – 12 infrared LED Beads provides a night time viewing distance of up to 50 feet, ensuring excellent low light performance

Two-way audio – 360° noise-canceling hypersensitive microphone eliminates excess environmental noise for much clearer sound quality and allows you to communicate with welcomed guests, and deterrent alarm can get rid of unwanted guests

YI cloud with 1-month free trial – provide the most efficient compression and the highest protection of data to ensure all your videos are safe and protected, avoiding the risk of losing footage from a SD card

Note Please: the camera may not work properly if using USB extension cord, please use a standard extension cord to power the camera.