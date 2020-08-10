YI Dome Security Camera 1080p HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom 2.4G IP Surveillance System, Optional 24/7 Emergency Response, Auto-Cruise, Motion Track, Night Vision, iOS/Android App Available – Works with Alexa



Setting Up Your Camera With YI Home App

1.Install YI Home App and create a YI Home Account

2.Turn your camera on and select the ‘+’ icon in YI Home App to add your camera

3.Select your Wi-Fi network and enter your Wi-Fi password, then select Connect to Wi-Fi

4.Scan the QR Code shown on the app, then select Next once the QR Code has scanned

5.Select Save, then select Start using to finish pairing

6.If connection failed, please push the Reset button and try again

WiFi Settings

1.YI Home cameras will need to connect to a 2.4GHz band network. 5GHz WiFi band is not supported

2.Turning on the location service on the phone if you encounter Unknown SSID issue

3.Encryption mode must be set to WPA/WPA2 (mixed mode) or WPA2

4.Your Wi-Fi password must be 8-20 characters in length

If you have any other problem, please contact us via [email protected]

1080p High-definition, wide-angle advanced glass lens combined with 345° horizontal & 115° vertical rotation range create a complete 360° coverage. Advanced night vision with 8 built-in 940nm infrared LED beads extend the viewing distance to 3 meters in pitch dark with no light pollution, so your pet will not be disturbed by LED glare.

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service is just $4.99/month – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noonlight’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

YI Dome integrates with your YI Home family in one simple interface. User-friendly and intuitive app to customize your settings: activity alerts, auto-cruise, bookmarks, camera sharing, customize schedules, and more. Supports connectivity to a large number of devices with the same app/account for maximum convenience. Available for iOS and Android. (Only products sold by the seller YI Technology come with one-year warranty)

Receive real-time Activity Alerts while you’re out. 10-sec motion tracking records and centers the moving object. Bookmark your favorite positions (up to 8) and return to them at the tap of a button. Select Auto-Cruise to survey the area 360° horizontally or cruise your bookmarks, suitable for large areas that need a quick scan (and tracks moving objects).

Supports YI Cloud to avoid the risk of losing footage from a SD card, ensure all your videos are safe and protected. We provide the most efficient compression and the highest protection of data, so you can be sure that your footage is secure. Reliable Wi-Fi connectivity to access your camera with YI Home App on mobile device, and YI Home App on PC* at anytime, anywhere. Built-in support for 802.11b/g/n 2.4Ghz (5Ghz currently not supported) Wi-Fi band. *PC App is for viewing only

YI Home App – Acess your camera with our mobile APP anytime and anywhere, more flexible with Home/Away mode. Allows sharing your camera with up to 5 family members or friends, and view multiple cameras on a single account. 9 live feeds on pc app is available now.