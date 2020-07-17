YI 4pc Home Camera, 1080p Wireless IP Security Surveillance System with Night Vision, Baby Monitor on iOS, Android App – Cloud Service Available



Setting Up Your Camera With YI Home App

1.Install YI Home App and create a YI Home Account

2.Turn your camera on and select the ‘+’ icon in YI Home App to add your camera

3.Select your Wi-Fi network and enter your Wi-Fi password, then select Connect to Wi-Fi

4.Scan the QR Code shown on the app, then select Next once the QR Code has scanned

5.Select Save, then select Start using to finish pairing

6.If connection failed, please push the Reset button and try again

WiFi Settings

1.YI Home cameras will need to connect to a 2.4GHz band network. 5GHz WiFi band is not supported

2.Turning on the location service on the phone if you encounter Unknown SSID issue

3.Encryption mode must be set to WPA/WPA2 (mixed mode) or WPA2

4.Your Wi-Fi password must be 8-20 characters in length

If you have any other problem, please contact us via [email protected]

24/7 Full HD Recording – F/2.0 aperture, 112 wide-angle lens, 1080p/15fps to capture moments with clear picture. Features two-way audio to allow you to receive and transmit audio from any location with a WiFi connection. Enhanced Night Vision – 8 individual 940nm infrared LED’s, which automatically turns on infrared (IR) in low light conditions, allowing you to see clearly in the dark. (power source required)

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noonlight’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

Activity Alerts – Motion Detection features use state-of-the-art technology to detect and send notifications to your phone. Activity Alerts (1-day storage in YI Cloud) available free of charge without a microSD memory card or a YI Cloud subscription

YI Home App – Acess your camera with our mobile APP anytime and anywhere, more flexible with Home/Away mode. Allows sharing your camera with up to 5 family members or friends, and view multiple cameras on a single account. 9 live feeds on pc app is available now.

Cloud Storage – Supports YI Cloud to avoid the risk of losing footage from a microSD memory card, and ensures all recorded video is safe, secure, and protected with the most efficient compression and highest protection of data. Local backup supports up to 64GB Class10 microSD cards with FAT32 format. One year warranty is only for authorized seller YI Technology.