YI 1080p Smart Home Camera, Indoor IP Security Surveillance System with Night Vision, AI Human Detection, Activity Zone, Phone/PC App, Cloud Service – Works with Alexa

Setting Up Your Camera With YI Home App

1.Install YI Home App and create a YI Home Account

2.Power your camera on and click the icon on theupper right corner in YI HOME app to add your camera

3.Select your Wi-Fi network and enter your Wi-Fi password, then select Connect to Wi-Fi

4.Scan the QR Code shown on the app, then select Next once the QR Code has scanned

5.Select Save, then select Start using to finish pairing

6.If connection failed, please push the Reset button and try again

WiFi Settings

1.YI Home cameras will need to connect to a 2.4GHz band network. 5GHz WiFi band is not supported

2.Turning on the location service on the phone if you encounter Unknown SSID issue

3.Encryption mode must be set to WPA/WPA2 (mixed mode) or WPA2

4.Your Wi-Fi password must be 8-20 characters in length

If you have any other problem, please contact us via [email protected]

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noon light’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

Adjustable Alert Frequency: AI powered human detected alert or motion detected alerts can be set by sensitivity levels from high to low. Eliminates ‘false positives’ caused by flying insects, small pets, or light changes. You’ll only be alerted for the moments that matter

Works With Alexa – Officially Alexa compatible and works with any screen-based Alexa device. You can use the Alexa Skill to turn on your camera or view its live feed with a simple voice command.

Reliable Wi-Fi Connectivity – Access your camera with our mobile / PC APP anytime and anywhere, more flexible with Home/Away mode. Allows sharing your camera with up to 5 family members or friends, and view multiple cameras on a single account. 9 live feeds on pc app is available now. Built-in support for 2.4Ghz (5Ghz currently not supported) Wi-Fi band.

Cloud & Local Storage: Six second motion-triggered video clips will be safely stored on the Cloud for 7 days for free. For local storage, micro SD-cards up to 64GB are supported (micro SD-card not included).