YG’s ‘F*** the Police’ Music Video Dropping Friday, Recorded at Hollywood BLM Rally

Exclusive

YG‘s about to release the good fresh fruit of his extensive labor — that massive Black Lives Matter rally last weekend in Hollywood — his audio vid for “F**k the Police.”

We’re told the video will drop early Friday, although the song — for obvious reasons — wont get a large amount of radio airplay, you know it will likely be all over the Internet. The song it self already has several million plays on YouTube.



Play video content



BLM LA

As we reported, YG shot a lot of the music video throughout Sunday’s Hollywood BLM rally, which that he helped organize. With around 50,000 people turning out, it had been L.A.’s largest protest since George Floyd was killed — and we’re told parts of YG’s speech, which kicked off the march, will be featured in the video.

As the Compton rapper said Sunday, “This s**t been going on for too long. I’m tired of waking up, looking at my phone, seeing another one of my people killed by the police.”

He added, “I know if my brother Nipsey Hussle was here, he’d be below with me.”