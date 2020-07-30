YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with MagSlider Lid



Price: $29.98 - $29.95

(as of Jul 30,2020 12:52:41 UTC – Details)

Product Description

DRINKWARE

The YETI Rambler family is tough as hell, and will keep your drinks as cold (or hot) as science allows. With 18/8 stainless steel construction, double-wall vacuum insulation, and No Sweat Design, they’re perfect for the deer lease, cleaning table, or just the down time in between your outdoor exploring. Find the Rambler Tumbler, Bottle, Colster, or Jug that’s right for your next adventure.

DURACOAT COLORS

Aptly named DuraCoat, the YETI powder coating is designed similarly to the products that these nature-inspired colors live on—undeniably rugged and able to withstand nearly everything you throw it in or at it. Not to mention, dishwasher safe so you can spend less time cleaning and more time chasing adventure outdoors.

RAMBLER JR. 12 OZ KIDS BOTTLE

Rambler Jr. is a small-and-mighty kids bottle over-engineered for your little wild ones. This 12 oz. powerhouse inherited double-wall vacuum insulation from its Rambler predecessors, carrying on the family legacy by locking in ice-cold water through backyard campouts and breaks between tag.

HEAVY-DUTY HYDRATION

Whenever you’re spending time in the wild, having the right hydration on hand will help keep you at your best. The YETI Jugs and Bottles are built tough to keep cool in triple-digit heat and take a beating in the back of a truck, or whatever your day demands.

These Ramblers come standard with our YETI MagSlider Lid, the only drink lid that uses the power of magnets to keep your water, beer, or favorite drink on lock

Our Ramblers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and have a No Sweat Design to make sure your hands stay dry

Dracut is a durable coat of color that won’t fade, peel, or crack through extended field use and also provide additional grip to the Rambler’s exterior

We over-engineered these double-wall insulated tumblers with an 18/8 stainless steel body, which means your drink still keeps its temperature no matter how much of a beating this cup takes

The YETI 20 oz. Rambler Tumbler stands 6 7/8 in high and has a lip diameter of 3 1/2 in. All YETI Tumblers are sized to fit in standard sized cup holders