YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with Standard Lid



Price: $24.98 - $24.95

(as of Jul 28,2020 14:49:08 UTC – Details)

Product Description

DRINKWARE

The YETI Rambler family is tough as hell, and will keep your drinks as cold (or hot) as science allows. With 18/8 stainless steel construction, double-wall vacuum insulation, and No Sweat Design, they’re perfect for the deer lease, cleaning table, or just the down time in between your outdoor exploring. Find the Rambler Tumbler, Bottle, Colster, or Jug that’s right for your next adventure.

DURACOAT COLORS

Aptly named DuraCoat, the YETI powder coating is designed similarly to the products that these nature-inspired colors live on—undeniably rugged and able to withstand nearly everything you throw it in or at it. Not to mention, dishwasher safe so you can spend less time cleaning and more time chasing adventure outdoors.

RAMBLER JR. 12 OZ KIDS BOTTLE

Rambler Jr. is a small-and-mighty kids bottle over-engineered for your little wild ones. This 12 oz. powerhouse inherited double-wall vacuum insulation from its Rambler predecessors, carrying on the family legacy by locking in ice-cold water through backyard campouts and breaks between tag.

HEAVY-DUTY HYDRATION

Whenever you’re spending time in the wild, having the right hydration on hand will help keep you at your best. The YETI Jugs and Bottles are built tough to keep cool in triple-digit heat and take a beating in the back of a truck, or whatever your day demands.

The YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug is the toughest, most over-engineered camp mug out there

The full-loop Triple Grip Handle is comfortable for wider hands, so you can fit your mitts fully around your morning joe

Duracoat color means no scratching, peeling, or fading here

Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip

No sweat design say adios to damp or frostbit fingers. And of course dishwasher safe