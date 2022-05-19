After the march, the participants of the rally initiated by the “Resistance” movement returned to the French Square. The participants of the rally were again reminded that the collection of signatures to support the political prisoners continues in the next tent.

Then Aram Vardevanyan made a speech. “I want to tell you a few things, the first, of course, about police actions. We saw the highest level of police barbarism yesterday, and again it was a few cops. We are talking about 60-80 policemen, each of whom we are fixing, the responsibility of each of whom will be inevitable. The people demanded that they be isolated, and they were isolated today. “Today our march was completely different, and thanks to you,” he said.

“Yesterday, unarmed law enforcement officers arrested the father and uncle of Mkhitar Galeyan, one of the boys killed in the 44-day war. As a result of pressure from his parents, the people and all of us, the arrest of Mkhitar Galeyan’s father was lifted yesterday, but Mkhitar’s uncle was arrested, and at that moment the court examined the appeal against the arrest and is now in the deliberation room. Let us say together that there can be no moral crisis, in such cases a person is meaninglessly detained, it will not be like that. “He must be released,” said Vardevanyan.

He also referred to the property tax reform. “I want to give some clarifications so that you can imagine what that reform should be like. A person who has lived in the same building with his grandparents for years, that building is some kind of elite and I do not know what building, so why raise his property tax. Or the inherited property in an ordinary building, for which the property tax will increase. The property tax will increase for elite buildings, expensive houses, but why would it increase for normal conditions, it will not happen. ”

Aram Vardevanyan said that they are committed to creating an atmosphere where there is no more irresponsibility or avoidance of responsibility, people are not labeled, they are not said to be from Gyumri, Artsakh, Vanadzor.

Gohar HAKOBYAN