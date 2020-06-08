Yes, the job market is a mess, but you can still switch careers

“When people proceed through a crisis and uncertainty and those emotions, the first thing they think about is meaning: ‘What can I actually do to have a meaningful effect on this world?'” said Julie Jansen, a career coach.

“The kind of life event that we are currently experiencing can be a huge motivator to try something new,” said Kerry Hannon, an expert on career transitions and composer of “Never Too Old to Get Rich: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Starting a Business Mid-Life.”

But it takes some time.

“A career transition is not a rash move. They can take three to five years,” said Hannon.

The first rung on the ladder is making certain you aren’t making the switch out of boredom or frustration. We all have challenging days (or weeks) at the job, but that does not always mean you need a new career.

“You want to be moving toward a general goal or calling and not just trying to escape something,” said Maggie Craddock, an executive coach.

But sometimes we do not really have a lot of a choice, especially if we just got laid off or work in a shrinking industry with bleak hiring prospects.

“Most people probably aren’t going to make a jump straight away. Career transitions require laying the groundwork, but there’s no time like the present to get started,” said Hannon.

Here are questions to ask when contemplating a career change:

What are my transferable skills?

It may well not seem obvious at first, but a large amount of your work experiences and skills will likely transfer to a new profession. You only have to take the time to quantify them.

Write down your hard skills, like data analytics or marketing, alongside soft skills like effective communication and leadership skills, and see where they are able to line up together with your intended career.

Having this list can help you hone in on job postings and better pitch you to ultimately potential employers.

“Ultimately, you will be pitching your experience as it touches the new career field. You must show how those skills can help a company solve problems and create business,” said Hannon.

Who do I understand that can help?

Having an ally while you pursue your career can help you navigate the transition and help you connect to others in the field.

To widen your circle of potential allies, join LinkedIn groups, reach out to relatives and buddies members to see when they know anybody in your personal future industry and be a person in relevant professional groups.

Don’t be shy about asking people for informational interviews: just be clear about your intentions and keep the conversation to around 20 minutes.

“Ask them about their job and really listen,” said Hannon. “This isn’t your sales pitch. When you get off the phone, they will really like you if you let them talk about themselves. They will have a great first impression.”

After the call, follow up with a note of your appreciation and ask who else you should consult with to start building your network.

What skills or qualifications will I need?

Some career switches are likely to require additional education or certifications that you should take into consideration.

It can be helpful to review the LinkedIn pages of men and women in your desired role to get a sense of these background and training.

And with every thing virtual today, there are many on the web courses, seminars and training classes available online.

Would I like achieving this?

Just because you prefer to cook, does not mean you’d enjoy being a professional chef.

Before getting too much along a new career path, make an effort to get a taste for this by doing some contract work or freelancing.

“An employer doesn’t have to make any big commitment and you can start showing you have some experience and passion for the new field,” Hannon said.

To find opportunities, take a look at job boards like Sidhusl.com, FlexJobs.com, Upwork.com, she suggested.

If getting paid work does not pan out, some industries like non-profits are often trying to find volunteers. Raising your hand to help out can reveal a potential career as well as be a great networking opportunity.

Am I financially prepared for the shift?

A career change can indicate a decrease in income — at least at the start.

“Do a budget,” said Hannon. “Get lean and mean. You are probably going to earn a little less money when you make the shift, at least initially. Not always, but you need to be prepared for that.”

Now is the time to lower as much debt as you can to check out ways to lessen your spending.

“Debt is the biggest killer to making a career transition,” Hannon added.