Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Arthur Tovmasyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“The one-month spring holidays are an opportunity to express the deep respect, love and gratitude we have for you. For centuries, the Armenian woman has been the pillar of the Armenian hearth, the Armenian nation, which determines the longevity of our nation.

I am convinced that due to your devotion, self-sacrifice, wisdom and endurance, we will be able to overcome the hardships that have befallen us. Taking the daily difficulties on your shoulders, you continue the difficult but patriotic mission of educating worthy citizens for our state, of educating their national values ​​in the spirit of patriotism.

Dear mothers, your role in our life is invaluable, moreover, each of you has the same role for his home as the Mother of God for all mankind. Dear sisters and daughters, you are the pillar of our society, the foundation of strong families, the guarantee of our guaranteed future.

Yes, our fate was cruel, the losses immeasurable, but և on this sacred day, let us believe that the day is not far when we will be content to record that all hardships are in the past. I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of Women’s Monthly Holidays. “I wish you և your families good health, happiness, boundless love, family peace and warmth,” the message reads.