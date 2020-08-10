Yes, of course Donald Trump wants his face added to Mount Rushmore

.

“This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me.”

So Trump states a) he has actually never ever raised the possibility with Noem of being added to Mount Rushmore however b) believes it seems like a fantastic concept!

Let’s take the very first point, uh, initially.

We understand that Trump has, in truth, raised the subject with Noem which he was major about it.

“He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand,'” Noem told the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader about a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office “I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.’ And he goes, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?’. ” I began chuckling. He wasn’t chuckling, so he was completely major.”

Then there’s this from a Trump project rally in July 2017:

“Every single president onMt Rushmore– I’d ask whether you believe I will sooner or later be onMt Rushmore. But here’s the issue: If i did it, joking, completely joking, the phony news media would state he thinks he needs to be onMt Rushmore. So I will not state …