Yerry Mina: Everton defender to miss Premier League restart with thigh injury | Football News





Yerry Mina has made 25 league appearances for Everton this season

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is ready to miss the restart of the Premier League season after choosing up a thigh tear in coaching on Friday.

Mina will likely be out for just a few weeks which suggests he will likely be unavailable to play when Everton resume the marketing campaign on the weekend of June 19-21.

The Colombia worldwide has made 25 league appearances for Everton this season, scoring twice.

Everton are due to play league leaders and Merseyside rivals Liverpool of their first recreation again – a match that will likely be broadcast free-to-air stay on Sky Sports.

Police have requested the fixture – which was due to be held at Everton’s Goodison Park – be performed at a impartial venue.

The Premier League have acquired proposals from the police setting out which video games will want to moved to a impartial venue, and so they included any matches by which Liverpool may win the title.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet want two extra wins – or one, if Manchester City lose their recreation in hand towards Arsenal – to attain a factors complete which City can be unable to overtake.

Other gamers might be compelled to miss the resumption of the season in the event that they take a look at constructive on this week’s spherical of testing.

All gamers and membership employees are being examined for coronavirus twice per week forward of the restart date of June 17, with this week’s periods going down on Tuesday and Friday.

The present protocol as a part of Project Restart guidelines that in any case of a Premier League participant returning a constructive take a look at he can be avoided group coaching for a complete of 14 days together with the seven days of government-advised self-isolation.

