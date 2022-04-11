Given the high demand for 100 dram coins in public transport, from today the drivers of all new community buses and minibuses will have a certain amount of coins with them. During the regular working meeting, Elbak Tarposhyan, the director of “Yerjan Bus” CJSC, reported that the available coins make up only 15% of the daily turnover, so it is possible that the citizens will have 100 drams before switching to the common ticketing system.

Yerevan Municipality will purchase 100 new buses. Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan instructed to prepare a tender package for the purchase of buses.

Within the framework of the reforms of the transport system of the capital, the rolling stock of “Elektratransport” company will be modernized. A tender for the purchase of 15 new trolleybuses will be announced soon.

From May 1, several new routes will be served by new Zhong Tong buses. The process will be organized with 54 units of rolling stock currently available in the bus park.





