Dear Armenians, good morning. Long live my dear ones! Yerjan is standing, wrote the representative of the Opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan.





He informs that more than 50 streets are closed at the moment ․ “And that number is constantly growing. There is a very pleasant, lively and victorious mood in Yerevan. Dear citizens, take to the streets, join your sisters and brothers. Our work is fair and moving in the right direction. Together, until victory! “