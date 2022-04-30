April 30 is International Jazz Day around the world. Joining the holiday, Yerjan dedicated a jazz day to the residents and guests of the city.

The jazz flash mob organized at the Republic Square metro station was accompanied by Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan and First Deputy Mayor Leon Hovhannisyan. Famous jazz musicians Leon Malkhasyan, Vahagn Hayrapetyan and Andre Manukyan from France performed.

Armenian jazz masters and world-famous jazz musicians who arrived in Armenia were also hosted at the City Hall. Congratulating on the International Jazz Day, Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan thanked for the great contribution to the cultural life of the city and for turning this international day into a unique holiday.

The song list of the Republic Square fountains was in line with the theme of the day. The opportunity to enjoy world jazz in Armenian was also given in the park of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts. The open-air concert was organized by the Yerevan Municipality and the Armenian Jazz Association.

YEREVAN MUNICIPALITY