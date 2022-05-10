On May 10, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan received Ambassadors and Embassies of the European Union member states, as well as the United States, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, accredited to the Republic of Armenia.

The parties touched upon the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations and regional developments.

Ruben Rubinyan presented the positions and priorities of the Republic of Armenia in this context, emphasizing the need for the support of the international community in these issues.