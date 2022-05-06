Yerjan Municipality informs that the community park will be replenished with 87 new MAN buses. The mayor signed the acquisition agreement.

The winner of the announced international tender is the Georgian company “Tegeta Motors”. The official signing ceremony of the contract for the purchase of new MAN buses took place in Yerevan Municipality. The document was signed by Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan and Tegeta Holding’s Strategic Business Director Irakli Papiashvili.