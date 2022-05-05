JAMnews. The Kremlin strongly opposes the official Yerevan-Baku bilateral talks, which has already begun with the support of the West. Such an opinion was expressed by Azerbaijani political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu. In his opinion, Russia is also behind the mass protests in Yerevan and other cities of Armenia. The political scientist also referred to the issue of possible changes in the region in case of Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

“Yerevan’s protests are controlled from Moscow”

According to Elkhan Shahinoglu, head of the Atlas think tank in Azerbaijan, these days protests in Yerevan and other Armenian cities are being dictated by Moscow. “After the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, personally visited Moscow in Brussels. It was clear from the negotiations that took place during those visits that Russia was dissatisfied with the meeting in Brussels and its results.

After that, protests started in Armenia, the main reason of which was Pashinyan’s words during his parliamentary speech. The Prime Minister said that Armenia is expected to lower the bar on the status of Nagorno Karabakh, in fact he hinted that according to the agreements, Nagorno Karabakh will remain part of Azerbaijan.

“Moscow is against bilateral talks”

The political scientist notes that the confrontation between the West and the Kremlin is obvious in the region.

“The confrontation between Russia and the West in Ukraine is going on with an open egg, it has already moved to the Caucasus.

Against the background of the events taking place in Armenia, the country’s Foreign Minister is meeting in Washington. In other words, Pashinyan is waiting for Washington’s support after Moscow’s pressure.

The head of the State Department made a remarkable statement, expressing support for the direct talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This, in fact, warns Moscow not to hinder the bilateral dialogue.

But the Kremlin is openly against such a scenario. He insists on his mediation. But is mediation necessary in the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan?

“If Nikol Pashinyan expects Washington’s support, he must resist Moscow’s pressure, but if that resistance does not lead to anything good, the current Armenian government will have a fever,” Շahinoglu said.

