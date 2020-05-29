Yerevan Zoo to be closed to public on June 1 due to coronavirus – Panorama

The Yerevan Zoo will be closed to the public on June 1, International Children’s Day, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo mentioned in an announcement.
“The most important thing for us is the health of our visitors and the decision was made taking into account the possible large influx of people into the park on that day,” the assertion mentioned.
“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” it added.
