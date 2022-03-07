The 67th session of the UN Regional Commission for Europe (UNICEF) Regional Commission will be held in Yerevan on June 1-3, 2022.

During the 66th session of the UNDP Europe Regional Commission held in Athens last year, a decision was made to hold the 67th session in Armenia.

It will provide an opportunity to be directly informed by the representatives of the tourism authorities of about 40 member states of the European region about the situation in the field of tourism in their countries, the steps taken.

The organization of the meeting in Armenia will significantly contribute to the expansion of cooperation with the UN WTO, active participation in the activities of the organization in the coming years and the creation of new opportunities, which will contribute to improving Armenia’s position in Europe, raising awareness and strengthening cooperation with other UNDP member states.



