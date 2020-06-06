“Yerevan Perspectives” International Music Festival receives EFFE Label 2019-2020 – Panorama

The famend worldwide jury has chosen the “Yerevan Perspectives” Music Festival to obtain the celebrated “EFFE Label 2019-2020” of the “Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe” group.

As the Festival press service stated in a press release, “EFFE Label 2019-2020” is awarded underneath the auspices of the European Union.

To observe, the EFFE Label is Europe’s high quality stamp for exceptional arts festivals exhibiting their engagement within the area of the humanities, group involvement and worldwide openness.

“Yerevan Perspectives” International Music Festival is an annual, yr-spherical pageant that together with inviting distinguished musicians to Armenia organizes particular initiatives in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Armenia. The pageant was based in 2000 by composer Prof. Stepan Rostomyan as “Perspectives XXI” (was renamed to “Yerevan Perspectives” in 2010) – as the primary artwork pageant in Armenia after the independence from Soviet Union.