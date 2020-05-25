Yerevan orphanage reports 15 COVID-19 cases, including 9 infected kids – Armenian News

Fifteen individuals, including six personnel and 9 kids, have examined optimistic for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Marie Izmirlian Orphanage in Yerevan.

The report was confirmed to Tert.am by Sona Martirosyan, a deputy minister of labor and social affairs. “There are 15 confirmed cases, of whom nine are children and six – employees. None of them is hospitalized, as they haven’t developed symptoms. Only one person with a temperature of 37.50C was immediately isolated and sent home. And the other were tested afterwards because they did not initially have any complaints,” she stated.

Martirosyan added that an epidemiologist, a physician and a nurse from the Arabkir Medical Center have joined the physicians on the kids’s dwelling to make sure the mandatory medical help, In her phrases, the premises have been decontaminated after the morning assessments. “All are now feeling well and do not have complaints. They are isolated in the orphanage area where it is much easier to organize care, especially if they are asymptomatic,” the deputy minister defined.