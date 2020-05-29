Yerevan orphanage nurse tests positive for Covid-19 after having fever – Panorama

A nurse of the Marie Izmirlian Orphanage in Yerevan has examined positive for the novel coronavirus after having a fever, Sona Martirosyan, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, confirmed to Panorama.am.

The nurse has stayed dwelling after experiencing the primary signs of the illness, she stated, including she is now dwelling quarantined.

It emerged on 25 May that 9 kids and 6 workers of the orphanage had been contaminated with Covid-19.

All of them are in good situation and quarantined on the orphanage, the spokesperson stated