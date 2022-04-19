1 million 100 cleaners are needed to clean Yerevan. Kamo Areyan, the mayor’s advisor, said at today’s regular sitting of the Yerevan Council of Elders during the discussion of the draft decision “On approving the structure, number of employees, staff list and official rates of the community institution of Yerevan garbage collection and sanitation.” The draft proposes to increase the number of employees of the institution, including cleaners. It is planned to add 200 cleaners, which will make a total of 500. In total, the draft proposes to approve 991 posts.

Kamo Areyan, presenting the project, said that three years have passed since the decision on this community institution was made, significant changes have taken place, the rolling stock has been regularly replenished, which has been replenished with specialized, multifunctional machinery, rolling stock, which requires special skills and service.

According to the project, the area of ​​the capital is 223 km2. The area to be cleaned by hand (street, sidewalk and yard areas) is 14896917 square meters. There are 300 cleaners in the current structure. “Today there are streets and areas where sanitation is carried out once in 3-4 days. Therefore, increasing the number of cleaners is imperative for the day, “the draft says.

According to Areyan, with the addition of staff, 4.6 billion remain in the budget, the same remains, new posts are added at the expense of the community institution’s saved funds.

Isabella Abgaryan, a member of the Council of Elders, inquired, saying that cleaning the sanitary napkin today reminds us of a prehistory, moreover, this does not solve the dust problem, the dust does not disappear ․ “Why aren’t the streets cleaned with small vacuum cleaners, but we increase the number of cleaners?”

According to Areyan, sanitation is a problem ․ “Oh, if you asked, how many cleaners are needed?” Without joking, I would say very seriously – 1 million 100. Every Yerevan resident needs a cleaner. I say with regret. At 5:30 in the morning we start the sanitation, at 12:00 the city is lost in the garbage. In a few hours the whole city turns into a garbage dump. Every citizen of Yerevan throws mercilessly, or one after each one has to look for an ashtray, 1.5 million ashtrays. Aren’t we going to cover the city with garbage cans? There are enough rubbish bins, there is not enough upbringing and responsibility, morality towards one’s own place of residence. ”

According to Areyan, there are 12 vacuum cleaners and they do their work in the streets, it is difficult to work on the sidewalks with a vacuum cleaner ․ “Our problem is in our pollution, so handicrafts are still needed.”

According to him ․ “Watering cans also work, there are just a lot of parked cars on the streets, which do not let the vacuum cleaner or the broom work, that’s why they work at night.” He said that vacuum cleaners are not used properly, it also depends on the driver’s skill, the car must be operated correctly, always kept full of water, etc. ․ “The director has a task: he must organize the work properly, or change or train the drivers. Otherwise, they are normal working cars. ”

According to Areyan, the number of cleaners, of course, is not enough, the proposed staff will clean the whole city, common areas, including yards.

“Who pollutes our yards?” The residents of the building. They also demand from us, let’s clean our house. “From a legal point of view, we are discussing the legislation on condominiums, we will put a demarcation so that the yard sanitation will not be left entirely to the cleaners,” Areyan said.

