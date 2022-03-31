A few days ago, two people applied to the Yerevan Municipality with applications to organize events on April 3 in Freedom Square. A protocol drawn up in the Yerevan Municipality appeared in the hands of “Fact”, in which remarkable formulations took place.

On the mentioned day, Ashot Galstyan, a member of the Alliance party, who organized a mass event-concert on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Armenian-Russian diplomatic relations, submitted a request to organize a mass program and a representative of the National Democratic Pole.

Thus, the mayor’s office concluded that since the “Alliance” considers Russia a strategic partner, and the “BJP” pursues a pronounced anti-Russian policy, there may be clashes as a result of those two gatherings.

According to that, they decided not to allow the event initiated by Ashot Galstyan, which was to take place as a concert program, with the participation of stars invited from Armenia and Russia, with the installation of a stage, sound and lighting equipment. In other words, we are talking about a purely cultural event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia. The authorities did not allow this. Instead, they “took note” of the action to be organized by “Berg”, which is purely political, against Russia.

