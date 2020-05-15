Yerevan metro to resume operation on May 18 – Panorama

Number of restriction are lifted in Armenia from May 18 as the federal government introduced easing the coronavirus lockdown. Among the replace, full operation of public transport will resume within the nation, together with the Yerevan metro.

As the Metro stated in a launched assertion, sporting masks, gloves and sustaining the social distance between passengers on trains might be obligatory. Each practice is supplied with a practice security crew member to assist information and serve the passengers, the supply stated, including.

It is famous that the metro will function in accordance to its regulars schedule from 07.00 to 23.00.