Yerevan is the epicenter of the virus – Pashinyan – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, State of Emergency Commandant, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan held a web-based briefing after at this time’s common assembly of the Commandant’s Office.

In the phrases of the PM, the epidemic state of affairs in the nation continues worsening with current spike in new instances and demise numbers.

“Analysis show that Yerevan is the epicenter of the infection. The potential sources for the spread of the disease are everywhere – at the workplaces, in the street, banks, restaurants and cafes. We do believe that the solution is only following the prescribed safety rules – the mass wearing of face masks and keeping the social distance,” Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister additionally known as to not give in speculations and misinformation relating to the mass use of the masks as the state of affairs is fairly critical.

“We have not urged anyone to buy masks, as you can make them at home. Studies by specialists show that even home-made masks and their proper use can significantly prevent the spread of the virus,” Pashinyan confused.