Yerevan infectious diseases hospital renamed – Panorama

As a result of the healthcare reforms, the Nork Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital in Yerevan has been renamed the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID), it said in a statement on Monday.

“The former Nork Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital and the Republican Center for the Prevention of AIDS have merged into the National Center for Infectious Diseases of the Armenian Ministry of Health,” the center said.

“The reforms in the healthcare system will be continuous for the benefit of public health.

“The NCID is not just a merger of two medical facilities. It is called to realize the national goals, new and comprehensive ideas, which create a new quality and development platform for the healthcare system,” the statement reads.