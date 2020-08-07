Yerevan infectious disease hospital head steps down – Panorama

Mher Davidyants has actually resigned as Director of the Nork Infection Clinical Hospital in Yerevan.

At an unique conference with the hospital personnel on Friday, Davidyants stated he had actually sent a letter of resignation to Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan previously in the day, the hospital stated in a declaration.

In his speech, the medical professional thanked the entire personnel of the infectious disease hospital for the joint work of 2 years, specifically for the incredible efforts made by them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire personnel of the hospital revealed their appreciation to Davidyants for his indispensable work, the declaration included.