Yerevan court to issue ruling on Kocharyan’s appeal today – Panorama

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals, presided over by judge Arsen Nikoghosyan, has completed hearings on the appeal of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s solicitors against the decision of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction to deny the defense motions for the ex-president’s release.

After hearing the positions and arguments of the defense, prosecutors and representatives of the aggrieved party, the court headed to the deliberation room to make a decision.

The verdict will soon be issued at 5:30pm on Thursday.