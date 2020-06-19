Yerevan court resumes hearing on motion to arrest Gagik Tsarukyan – Panorama

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction is resuming today the hearing on a motion to arrest opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader, MP Gagik Tsarukyan.

After talking to PAP deputies, Tsarukyan entered the court building in Yerevan’s Shengavit district.

Judge Robert Papoyan started hearing the motion filed by the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on 17 June.

NSS has launched criminal cases against Tsarukyan, accusing the lawmaker of vote buying, tax evasion and illegal land appropriation.

Armenian lawmakers voted to strip the opposition leader of immunity from prosecution on June 16, moving to push through the criminal proceedings against him.

The motion was approved by 87 to 0 votes cast by lawmakers of the ruling My Step faction.

Tsarukyan denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as politically motivated. The MP claims the accusations against him came after his harsh criticism of the Armenian government at the June 5 meeting of his party.