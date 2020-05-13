Yerevan court rejects motion to release Robert Kocharyan on bail – Panorama

The Yerevan court of basic circumstances turned down on Wednesday an additional motion brought by 2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s protection group to release him onbail The choice of the court under administering Judge Anna Danibekyan was introduced minutes earlier.

The court judgment will certainly be send out to the celebrations within a day. Kocharyan was absent at the hearing as he had actually gone through a surgical procedure at Yerevan clinical centre. May 19 is set up as the following day for the court hearing.

To remind, Armenia’s previous PMs Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan, Karen Karapetyan in addition to previous PM of the Artsakh Republic Anushavan Danielyan showed up in court on May 8 and also provided individual assurances for transforming the safety net for Kocharyan.

The ex lover- head of state’s protection group likewise said that their customer remains in threat having coronavirus at pre- test apprehension as the does not satisfy the minimum demands for social distancing. The attorneys likewise aimed to the ex lover- head of state’s wellness problem and also the reality that in his 60 s the head of state stays in high threat team to agreement the infection.